Preview of the match – Tottenham vs So & # 39; ton





Dele Alli is an injury doubt for Tottenham

News and statistics from the team for the replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday between Tottenham and Southampton.

Team news

Tottenham will evaluate Dele Alli before the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup with Southampton. There he was injured due to a reckless entry of Raheem Sterling in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, but he was able to play.

Steven Bergwijn is not eligible after having joined after the original draw, while Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Harry Kane (ankle) are lost.

Stuart Armstrong remains a doubt for Southampton due to a hip problem. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the midfielder is ahead of his recovery, but the repetition of the cup will probably be too soon.

Defender Yan Valery will also be lost due to a viral infection, while new signing Kyle Walker-Peters is not eligible to face his parent club.

Opta statistics

The Spurs have won eight of their last nine home games against Southampton (L1), and all the games arrived in the Premier League: they won 2-1 against the Saints earlier this season.

This is the first time that a FA Cup tie between Spurs and Southampton has been repeated since 1994-95, when Spurs won 6-2 in a fifth round replay after a 1-1 draw.

Since losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in February 2016, the Spurs have won each of their last seven home games of the FA Cup, scoring 25 goals in these victories.

Southampton has lost only one of its last 11 games outside the FA Cup (W7 D3 L1), losing 1-0 as a visitor to Sunderland in February 2014.

Son Heung-Min of the Spurs has been directly involved in 18 goals in 20 appearances in the FA Cup (11 goals, 7 assists), scoring his goal in the 1-1 draw at St. Mary's in the original draw .