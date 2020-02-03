Preview of the match – Oxford Utd vs Newcastle





Oxford United and Newcastle will go again after a goalless draw the first time

News and statistics of the team for the repetition of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday between Oxford Utd and Newcastle.

Team news

Oxford United Chief Karl Robinson has made several players return to their ranks after an injury before Newcastle's visit in the fourth round repetition.

Cameron Brannagan and James Henry started in the 2-1 victory over Blackpool, while George Thorne and Liam Kelly cameos.

Anthony Forde has returned to training after suffering broken ribs in December, but although he could be in dispute over Saturday's game against Peterborough, this tie will come too soon.

Ben Woodburn and Malachi Napa are still marginalized, while Robinson says goodbye to Tariqe Fosu and Shandon Baptiste on the day of the deadline, and both players join Brentford.

Newcastle Chief Steve Bruce admitted that injuries will dictate the selection of his team at Kassam Stadium.

Bruce has promised to have a strong side while seeking to reserve a fifth-round date at West Brom, but with Andy Carroll, Dwight Gale and Yoshinori Muto all injured, Joelinton is currently Newcastle's only striker and has only achieved two goals since his arrival. from Hoffenheim.

Joelinton could not hit the net against Norwich

"I will not try to make excuses, but we have been severely hampered by injuries," said Bruce. "It would have been lovely with the amount of games we've played to rotate a little, freshen up a bit, everything you can do."

"It has not been possible to do that, especially in the front area, to give people a break when they need it, so it has been difficult in that regard."

Sean and Matty Longstaff could start, but the new signings of Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro are not eligible.

Opta statistics

Oxford has won its last three home games against Newcastle in all competitions, most recently a 3-0 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup in January 2017.

Newcastle seeks its first away victory against Oxford since December 1987, when it won 3-1 in a top-notch match with goals from Mirandinha, Michael O & # 39; Neill and Neil McDonald.

Oxford won its last FA Cup game at home against Premier League opponents, winning 3-2 against Swansea City in January 2016.

Newcastle United won just one of their last 17 games outside the FA Cup (W1 D6 L10), winning 4-2 in a third round replay against Blackburn last season.

Newcastle has won its last four FA Cup reps, scoring 14 goals in those four wins.