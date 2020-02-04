Preview of the match – Motherwell vs Celtic





Ryan Christie scores from the penalty spot to put Celtic 5-1 in August

Team news and statistics on Wednesday's Scottish Premier League clash between Motherwell and Celtic.

Motherwell I could make a debut at the end of the Newcastle loan Rolando Aarons when they receive the Celtic leader of Ladbrokes Premiership.

The 24-year-old will not start, but is likely to appear from the bench. Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.

Rolando Aarons is online to make his Motherwell debut against Celtic

CelticJonny Hayes will be evaluated before the game. The Hoops utility player suffered a calf injury in Hamilton on Sunday.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jozo Simunovic are back in the race, but Jeremie Frimpon (punch), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin), Nir Bitton (punch) and Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.

What the managers said

Motherwell Manager Stephen Robinson About Aarons: "I think it can bring another bit of emotion, one on one is very good."

"He is a boy whose career has stopped a little. He broke into the scene very young, received a lot of applause, but now he is trying to take his career to an upward curve again and we hope to do that for him because in his first visualizations closely, he has a lot of talent. "

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon He said: "All teams are hungry and everything is relative. Our motivation is to defend everything as vigorously as possible. People think it's easy, it isn't. Teams try to beat you every week."

"People prepared to be difficult to tear down, but we have found a way. The quality of football has been excellent sometimes and we are in a good place at the moment."

Opta statistics

Motherwell has not won in 13 league games against Celtic (D3 L10) since the 2-1 victory in December 2015 with Mark McGhee.

Since losing consecutive visits from the league to Motherwell in February and April 2013, Celtic has been undefeated in their last 10 away games (W6 D4).

Motherwell did not win in his last three Scottish Premier League games in his homeland (D1 L2), and lasted longer without a home victory in the competition in October 2018 (a run of five).

Celtic has accumulated 45 points out of the last 48 offered in the Scottish Premier League (P16 W15 D0 L1), with the only points dropped during this race against the Rangers in December (a 1-2 loss).

Odsonne Edouard has scored more Scottish Premier League goals against Motherwell (seven) than any other team for Celtic, finding the net in each of his last three league appearances against them (four goals).