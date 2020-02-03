Preview of the match – Liverpool vs Shrewsbury

















Liverpool U23 boss Neil Critchley admits that the side that will face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup will be & # 39; U19-U20 at best & # 39;

News and statistics from the team for the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday between Liverpool and Shrewsbury.

Team news

Left-back Yasser Larouci faces a late fitness test and, if the 19-year-old fails, Adam Lewis, returning from a long layoff for injuries, could start after two substitute appearances for the U23.

With manager Jurgen Klopp imposing the mid-season break for his first team players, Curtis Jones, Pedro Chirivella, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott are ready to start, as they did in the first meeting.

They will be joined by several players who participated in the quarterfinals of the December Carabao Cup against Aston Villa, when the first team was in Qatar in the Club World Cup, with players such as defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp Van Den Berg Playing.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury captain Ollie Norburn seems ready to miss the game.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury captain Ollie Norburn seems ready to miss the game.

The midfielder was sidelined by Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rochdale after suffering a knee injury in the first game against the Reds and boss Sam Ricketts said Friday that Norburn would be out of action for "a week to 10 days,quot;.

Striker Conor McAleny made his debut against Dale, but is tied for having played for Fleetwood in an earlier round, although he would have been ruled out regardless of signing for the club after having played the initial draw.

That rule also means that those arriving on the deadline, Kayne Ramsay and Harry Burgoyne cannot participate.

Who is Neil Critchley?

The U23 coach came to greater public attention in December when he was put in charge of a youth team to play the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup in Villa 24 hours before the first team played in Doha.

The U23 coach came to greater public attention in December when he was put in charge of a youth team to play the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup in Villa 24 hours before the first team played in Doha.

Critchley, a former junior player at Crewe, moved to Liverpool in September 2013 after having been director of the academy at Alex for six years. Working at the Reds' academy, he took over the U18 until he went up to the U23 in 2017 to allow former midfielder Steven Gerrard to begin his coaching career with the younger players.

Critchley was also chosen by the Football Association to take the first UEFA elite badge course and one of the best qualified coaches in Europe.

Klopp's faith in Liverpool U23 is & # 39; amazing & # 39;

Critchley thanked Klopp for his "incredible support,quot; before the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury, with the U23 ready for a "unique,quot; night in Anfield.

"I never thought it would happen once, much less two," Critchley said. "I am looking forward to what will be a special night. Young players will have a unique opportunity."

"I think the coach has made it quite clear with his statement and what he said before the game. He and the staff receive incredible support."

Georginio Wijnaldum understands why Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to play against his senior players in his FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury

"I can talk to him whenever I want. He supports young players incredibly well, as he has shown so far this season."

"His presence is always felt even if he is not there. Especially for our youngest players and myself."

"I also think that because of the way we play against Aston Villa, he may have felt that the boys deserved another chance."

Who are the children of the reds?

Ironically, several of the youngsters have been the best in the FA Cup this season and five of the teams that started against Shrewsbury will probably be in the XI for the replay.

Curtis Jones, 19, born in Toxteth, has scored in both games, including a brilliant winner against Everton, and has made seven appearances in the first team.

Pedro Chirivella, 22, is another who has impressed in the FA Cup, while Harvey Elliott, the 16-year summer signing of the Fulham, Wales, Neco Williams and Larouci youth international, provided he passes a physical fitness test belated, he will meet the Shrews again.

2:58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory against Southampton in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory against Southampton in the Premier League.

The midfielder Leighton Clarkson, 18, who traveled to Shropshire, but did not reach the final team, is also likely to play. Another summer arrival, Sepp Van Den Berg, 18, who came from the PEC Zwolle, will play in central defense along with another Dutch Ki-Jana Hoever, who also has experience in the first team.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 21, has made three appearances in the Carabao Cup for the club this season. Striker Joe Hardy, who only joined Brentford last month, seems to play in front.

Ricketts wants to keep making memories

Jason Cummings (left) scored twice from the bench to bring the first game with Liverpool

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts wants his players to create more FA Cup memories when they travel to Anfield on Tuesday.

After a 2-2 draw at their fourth round meeting, Klopp made the decision to withdraw his players from the first team for the replay in order to respect the half-season rest of the Premier League.

For Shrewsbury, who has already played six games in the FA Cup this season after the repetitions in the first and third round, they only expect another match in the competition.

Ricketts told the club's official website: "We are here because we take the first rounds of the FA Cup very seriously.

Ricketts told the club's official website: "We are here because we take the first rounds of the FA Cup very seriously.

"We want to create memories and moments like this. It will be an occasion, as was the first game, that everyone involved will remember for the rest of their lives."

"This is our seventh game in the competition this year. We have won this repetition, we have gone through some difficult games to get to this point. We want to enjoy this moment by doing things right."

Opta statistics

Liverpool receives Shrewsbury in a match for the first time, with their two previous meetings at Shrews in the FA Cup: a 4-0 victory for the Reds in February 1996 and their 2-2 draw in the fourth round of this season.

In all competitions, Shrewsbury has won one of its 28 away matches against top-level teams (W1 D3 L24), a 1-0 victory at Leicester City in August 2014 in the League Cup.

Liverpool have won only one of their last five FA Cup home games against teams outside the Premier League (W1 D3 L1): three of those five games ended 0-0.

In all competitions, Shrewsbury will be the 99th different English team to play in Liverpool and the first new opponent for the Reds since Havant and Waterlooville in January 2008. Only eight of the previous 98 won their first away game in Liverpool, more recently Wimbledon in March 1987.

Jason Cummings of Shrewsbury Town scored with his two shots on target in his 2-2 draw in the original draw against Liverpool: the Shrews were the first team that came from two goals back to avoid defeat against the Reds since April 2018 when West Brom did then.