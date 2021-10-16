Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shares Shirtless Selfie: ‘Y’all Leave Lizzo Alone And Pick On Me!’

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been piping up lately on social media but on Friday he used his platform to take an anti-bullying stance against people hating on Lizzo.

Lizzo made waves this week after rocking a near-naked crystal gown to Cardi B’s birthday party. Her fashion statement garnered both criticism and praise.

She certainly captured Swae Lee’s eyes, who shot his shot at Lizzo on Twitter under a collage of pics she shared of herself in the much talked about lewk.

Lizzo had about enough of the body shamers and literally clapped back at haters with a pants-less twerk on social media.

The move got even more people talking, but Lizzo found an unlikely ally in Baby Blue, who spoke out against the hatred Lizzo has been receiving for celebrating her body.

Blue took to his Instagram page to share a shirtless selfie, trying to entice people to pick on him instead of Lizzo.

“Y’all leave @lizzobeeating alone and pick on me!” he wrote in the caption under the post. “These haters be so miserable in their own skin but wanna tear down others who are ‘COMFORTABLE’ in theirs.”

Baby Blue stressed that beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

“Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and skin tones. [Let’s] normalize appreciating, loving and encouraging one another.”

Baby Blue has been using social media quite frequently lately to share his opinions. The other day he demanded his group Pretty Ricky receive their “flowers” claiming that they are one of the “greatest groups in history!”

His fellow bandmate Pleasure P called him out for “begging” for flowers.

