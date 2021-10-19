Pretty Ricky Set The Tone When They Dropped These Bangers (Video)

Put some “respeck’ on Pretty Ricky’s name! The conversation about flowers was heavy last week regarding music! Baby Blue kicked it off when he shared that his group deserves flowers for their impact in the industry and said they were one of the greatest groups of all time. Roomies, y’all can’t deny when Pretty Ricky arrived on the scene in 2005 and dropped their debut album “Bluestars,” you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing it.

Although Baby Blue took the opportunity to express why he wants flowers, his fellow groupmate Pleasure P wasn’t feeling his tactics online. Pleasure released a video calling out Blue for begging for validity. As you know Pretty Ricky is on the Millennium Tour alongside Ashanti, Omarion, Bow Wow, and others. The conversation carried on Saturday when Bow Wow went on Instagram live early in the morning claiming to be the best performer on tour. Bow Wow stated,” I invented this s**t. The n***as y’all love and like, they opened up for me. I started this wave.”

Bow Wow then stepped into The Shade Room with a little more to say about the topic. He commented, “Bet you they can’t do nothing w out me. We gone see tonight in Atlanta! Tell me how the show goes.” Spectacular followed up behind him and said, “Now Lil Bow Wow.. simmer down nah.” With all that transpired over the past few days, we decided to shower the group with love and take fans down memory lane with ten of their hottest bangers. Over 10,000 Roommates commented on the post showing the group some love, even one of Pretty Ricky’s members.

Spectacular stepped into The Shade Room and commented on the post. “TSR said here, now hush, hushhh. Lol, but “Juicy” should have been a single. “Get you right,” and “Shorty be mine” are favs too. Love.” Roommates, drop your favorite Pretty Ricky bop in the comments below!

