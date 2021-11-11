Pressa Speaks On What Initially Attracted Him To Coi Leray & Their Relationship In New Interview—“I Thought She Looked Like Me…The Relationship Is Awesome, We Don’t Clash”

Roommates, Coi Leray and Pressa have quickly become one of young hip hop’s hottest couples. During a recent interview with @HotNewHipHop, Pressa gave his fans a little insight about their relationship and what makes it work. Speaking about why he was initially attracted to Coi, Pressa said “I thought she looked like me. I thought she was like me. We have the same birthday, basically. May 10th and 11th.”

Pressa went on to add that not only is their relationship in a good place, but they don’t entertain any of the hate from social media. “The relationship is awesome. It’s sweet. We don’t clash. No clashes over here. We outside getting all this money. We ain’t worried about no motherf**king comments. It ain’t coming from nobody that ain’t got s**t in life to do. We ain’t worried about no motherf**ker that lives out their mama house, tweeting. They gotta figure out their life before they try to figure out our s**t,” he said.

For fans who thought that they recently met before starting their relationship, Pressa confirmed that he actually met Coi back in the day. He stated, “Yeah. I met her a long time ago when I was in the studio, but she didn’t remember me.”

He further explained that their musical connection occurred after he reached out to her about hopping on his track “Attachments.” “I recorded the song in Paramount, and then I put it out and it performed well. I wanted to get Coi on “Attachments,” so I reached out and got it done. The rest is history from there.”

Well it looks like these two are definitely going strong.

