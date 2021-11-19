‘President Harris’ Trends After Joe Biden Temporarily Transfers Power To VP Harris While Under Anesthesia For Routine Colonoscopy

The phrase ‘President Harris’ is trending after President Joe Biden temporally transferred power to VP Kamala Harris while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the news to reported on Friday, making Kamala Harris the first Black woman to hold Presidential power in American history. Psaki stated Harris will work from her office in the West Wing for the duration of Biden’s procedure.

According to CNN, Biden arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center to undergo the very first routine physical since his time in office.

The President is reportedly respected to return to the White House to resume his duties on Friday afternoon, including hosting the annual mock pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey head of the holiday.

The transferring of power to the vice president is standard n the event the president has to undergo a medical procedure that requires anesthesia. Former Vice President Dick Cheney held presidential power on multiple occasions while George W. Bush underwent routine colonoscopies.

Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution says the President can send a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives stating they are “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.”

The procedure comes just one day before President Biden’s 79th birthday.

