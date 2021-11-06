President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Requiring Companies With At Least 100 Employees To Be Vaccinated Or Tested Weekly Has Been Temporarily Halted

#Roommates, a recent ruling has proven to be a blow to the Biden administration’s previous vaccine mandate for U.S. companies. The U.S. Federal Appeals Court has officially halted President Biden’s strict vaccine mandate put in place last month that requires businesses with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

According to @NBCNews, earlier today a freeze was formally put in place by the U.S. Federal Appeals Court to temporarily halt the vaccine mandate by the Biden administration that requires companies with 100 employees and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subjected to weekly testing. The ruling was decided due to “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the mandate. The temporary decision follows various Republican-heavy states that filed legal claims against the vaccine mandate—which is slated to officially take effect on January 4th, 2022.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration was attacked by multiple Republican governors who alleged that the vaccine mandate overstepped the Biden administration’s legal authority. As of now, the White House has yet to comment on the temporary freeze and instead referred all questions regarding the recent decision to the Labor Department.

As we previously reported last month, during a press conference, President Biden spoke about the urgency for all Americans to get vaccinated. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said.

He also added that vaccinated citizens are growing “frustrated” with the millions of people who have not received the vaccine and fuel the spread of COVID-19. Biden stated, “While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We’re in a tough stretch and it could last for a while.”

