President Biden Speaks About The Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict—” I Stand By What The Jury Has Concluded…I Know That We’re Not Going To Heal Our Country’s Wounds Overnight”

Roommates, President Biden recently addressed the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, saying that he stands with the outcome. “Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works, and we have to abide by it,” President Biden told reporters.

Following his official return to the White House after visiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he received his first physical as president along with a colonoscopy, President Joe Biden spoke about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Many voiced their displeasure with the president’s remarks and in response he provided an official statement via the White House to clarify that he does not support what Rittenhouse did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

President Biden full-length statement read:

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.

I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported, despite being charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide along with four other charges, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was officially declared not guilty on all counts for the shooting death of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin who were protesting the beating of Jacob Blake by local police officers in August 2020.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post President Biden Speaks About The Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict—” I Stand By What The Jury Has Concluded…I Know That We’re Not Going To Heal Our Country’s Wounds Overnight” appeared first on The Shade Room.