President Biden Speaks About Relief Efforts In Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida & Assures That Additional Assistance Is On The Way

Roommates, President Biden recently spoke about the relief efforts that have helped Louisiana residents so far in the wake of Hurricane Ida and reveals his plans to travel to the state tomorrow to offer additional assistance.

During a press conference at the White House, President Joe Biden vowed that his administration would do everything possible to help all those impacted by Hurricane Ida. “My message to everyone effected is, we’re all in this together. The nation is here to help. That’s the message I’ve been making clear to the majors, governors, energy and utility leaders in the region who my administration has been working closely with over the last few days,” Biden said.

He added that “We’ll be working around the clock until the critical needs of the region are fully met. We will meet them.” His announcement comes just before he is set to visit the state of Louisiana to meet with local officials regarding relief efforts and to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Additionally, President Biden has also directed the Federal Aviation Administration to work with Louisiana and Mississippi electric companies, so that they can use surveillance drones to further account for any damage caused—while also assisting the Federal Communications Commission to work with cell service providers and allow impacted customers to go to another provider if their service is down without facing any penalties.

Biden closed out his remarks about the hurricane, stating that [It caused] six deaths, about a million homes without power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Ida was so powerful that it caused the Mississippi River literally to change direction, change the flow, temporarily. Too many people and too many areas are still unprotected and saw a storm surge flooding that was devastating.”

