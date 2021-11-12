President Biden Sparks Debate Using Dated Term Referring To Black Baseball Player From The 1920’s

On Thursday, #PresidentBiden was delivered a speech during Veteran’s Day. While speaking, he mentioned Satchel Paige, a baseball player from the 1920’s, and referred to him as the “great ne**o.”

Standing at the Arlington National Cemetery, Biden stated he, “adopted the attitude of the great Negro—at the time—pitcher in the Negro leagues, who went on to become a great pitcher in the pros—in Major League Baseball—after Jackie Robinson.” Biden continued to say, “His name was Satchel Paige.”

He then went on to tell a story, “Satchel Paige on his 47th birthday pitched a win against Chicago,” Biden continued. “And all the press went in and said, ‘Satch is amazing. Forty-seven years old. No one’s ever, ever pitched a win at age 47. How do you feel about being 47?’ He said, ‘Boys, that’s not how I look at it.’ And they said, ‘How do you look at it, Satch? And he said, ‘I look at it this way: How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?’”

“I’m 50 years old, and the ambassador’s 47,” Biden added.

On Twitter, people were debating if the dated term is offensive or not. Others stated that had #Trump said those words it would’ve been more of an issue. Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, stated, “Did Biden just say what I think he said?!”

Another person said, “I thoroughly dislike Biden but there’s nothing wrong with using n**ro in its correct context.” The Twitter user continued to say, “And people should not fear being thrown under a bus when they say this word either. Pick & choose your battles. Th[is] should not be one of them.”

