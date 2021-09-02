President Biden Slams The Supreme Court’s Decision To Keep The Controversial Texas Abortion Ban In Place

Roommates, earlier today President Biden didn’t hold back expressing his extreme disappointment regarding the recent passing of the Texas abortion law. Speaking directly from his social media account, President Biden slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the about the highly controversial Texas abortion ban.

Following the news that the Supreme Court decided to keep the shocking Texas abortion in place, President Biden took to Twitter to make it clear that he plans to do whatever he can to change the decision.

He wrote the following:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade. Complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private of health decisions. The law does not even allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The dissents by Chief Justice Roberts, and Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan all demonstrate the error of the Court’s action here powerfully.

I am launching a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision — looking specifically to HHS and DOJ to see what steps the federal government can take to insulate those in Texas from this law and ensure access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe.”

As we previously reported, the Supreme Court denied pregnant women in Texas the right to safe abortions after cardiac activity is detected.

The order came down to a 5-4 vote, with most of the court’s conservative justices as the majority. According to AP News, this is the nation’s biggest hit to abortion rights since the “landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision” granting women the constitutional right to abortion.

