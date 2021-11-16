President Biden signs infrastructure bill into law, mandating broker reporting requirements By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
After months of scrutiny from both the United States Senate and House of Representatives, the infrastructure bill — criticized by many crypto advocates — is now officially the law of the land.

In a ceremony in front of the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill before an audience of reporters, lawmakers and union workers. While the bipartisan legislation is aimed at providing funding for roads, bridges, internet access, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and other major infrastructure projects, lawmakers included language applicable to cryptocurrencies prior to its passage in both chambers of Congress.