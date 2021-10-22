President Biden Says Emergency Responders Who Refuse To Comply With Vaccine Mandates Should Be Fired

President Biden addressed various topics during his town hall on Thursday evening, but some of his most controversial comments surrounded police, emergency responders and vaccines. Vaccine mandates have started to hit healthcare workers in some states, and it looks like Biden is pro-vaccine mandate for first responders as well.

Anderson Cooper posed the question to President Biden, asking his thoughts on the 1-in-3 emergency responders who are refusing to comply with city vaccine mandates. Cooper explicitly asked Biden if emergency responders who do not get vaccinated should be suspended or “let go” and his answer was a simple “yes”.

“Yes and yes,” Biden said. “By the way I waited until July to talk about mandating because I tried everything else possible. The mandates are working. All the stuff about people leaving, you have people from United airlines and all these airlines, all 96%, 97% of people have gotten the vaccine.”

While the discussion is hypothetical, it’s very plausible that vaccine mandates for first responders will go into effect soon. As we previously reported, healthcare workers, in cities like New York, are required to be fully vaccinated in order to keep their positions at work. These healthcare “heroes” risk suspension or termination if they do not comply.

Biden’s comments have garnered mixed responses from the general public. While some folks on social media argue that vaccine mandates are necessary for first responders, others aren’t here for it.

“I don’t agree because there were nurses, doctors, emergency responder, etc putting their lives on the line before we had a vaccine,” one user commented. “Now if they don’t want to get it they lose their job?”

“Good! Yes, fire the cops, firefighters, everyone who refuses to get vaccinated,” another user wrote. “My life should not be at risk when I’m most in need of safety just because you don’t want t get a shot. Get in line or get out period!”

As of now, there are local mandates for government workers implemented in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore and New York.

