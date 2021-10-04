President Biden Is Ready for Cybersecurity Awareness Month By CoinQuora

US President — Joe Biden, is bringing together 30 countries to cease the illicit use of cryptocurrencies. He made a statement on the matter in lieu of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

In detail, the statement specifies that the United States will partner and work closely with nations around the world. Together they aim to respond to the call of cybersecurity threats within the crypto space.

To add on, the nations working closely include the US’s NATO allies as well as its G7 partners. The partnership will accelerate cooperation in fighting cybercrime, tracking illicit use of cryptos, and improving law enforcement collaboration. In addition, it will also elevate resolving cybercrime diplomatically.

