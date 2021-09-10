President Biden Asks Unvaccinated Americans: “What More Is There To Wait For?”

On Friday, President Biden took to Twitter and posed a question to those who have chosen to not receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Just a day after announcing new mandates to tackle the pandemic, he took to social media and stated, “My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?” Biden then continued to say, “We have made the vaccinations free, safe, and convenient. The vaccine has FDA approval.” Urging them to do the right thing, “Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. Do the right thing.”

A few people commented and said, “it’s still a hard no for me.” Someone else stated, “I’m not saying I don’t trust the vaccine but they way they are pressuring people to do it and trying to restrict non vaccinated people from going into places without a vaccination is CRAZY! It’s scary as hell! I’m stuck between getting it and not getting it!”

Another person said, “Some just hate authority. They think it’s cool to go against the rules and law.”

As we previously reported, President Biden issues stricter mandates for larger employers and health care workers.

Giving a press conference, he stated, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he expressed.

Expressing that people are “frustrated” at those who refuse to vaccinate, he also said,“While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We’re in a tough stretch and it could last for awhile,” CNN also reports.

Roomies, what are your thoughts on the new mandates?

