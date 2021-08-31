President Biden Addresses The Nation About Ending The War In Afghanistan—“I Take Responsibility For The Decision”

Roommates, President Biden addressed the nation earlier today regarding removing troops and officially ending the decades-long war in Afghanistan. In the lengthy address, President Biden spoke about a number of issues surrounding the controversial move to leave Afghanistan—including saying that he “takes full responsibility for the decision.”

President Biden was very firm and direct in his statements about making the executive decision to permanently end the war in Afghanistan, despite intense and harsh criticism. “I take responsibility for the decision. Now some say you should’ve started mass evacuations sooner and couldn’t this have been done in a more orderly manner. I respectfully disagree,” he said.

He continued, adding that the evacuation was necessary and that in such an extreme situation challenges were bound to erupt:

“Imagine, if we’d begun evacuations in June or July bringing in thousands of American troops and evacuating more than 120,000 people in the middle of a civil war — there still would have been a rush to the airport, a breakdown of confidence in control of the government, and it still would have been very difficult and a dangerous mission,” he argued, adding, “The bottom line is, there is no evacuation from the end of a war that you can run without the kinds of complexities, challenges and threats we faced. None.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

President Biden also pointed out that it was disgraced former president Donald Trump, who originally signed an agreement with the Taliban to remove U.S. troops by May 1st. He also stated that it “included no requirements that the Taliban work out a cooperative governing arrangement with the Afghan government, but it did authorize the release of 5,000 prisoners last year.”

As we previously reported, the Taliban has regained control of the country nearly 20 years after U.S. forces pushed them out. The devastating results included deadly attempts, such as clinging to moving U.S. military planes, by Afghanistan natives to flee the country.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post President Biden Addresses The Nation About Ending The War In Afghanistan—“I Take Responsibility For The Decision” appeared first on The Shade Room.