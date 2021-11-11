Presearch integrates OpenSea NFT search feature By Cointelegraph

Decentralized, privacy-centric search engine Presearch has announced a partnership agreement with leading nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea to foster the growth of the Web 3.0 ecosystem for the global commons.
The Presearch network is powered by a community of node operators and supporters who are rewarded in Ethereum-based PRE tokens for enhancing the network’s activity.
