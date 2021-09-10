Presearch, Frontier and Algorand book double-digit gains as altcoins soar By Cointelegraph

On Sept. 9, bulls made a strong showing as Algorand (ALGO) and Solana (SOL) each steamrolled to new highs even as (BTC) continues to flounder under the $47,000 mark.

The strong performance from the altcoins gives further credence to the argument that the market is in an “altseason,” a phase that is typically characterized by surging altcoin prices when BTC is range-bound.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. PRE price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. FRONT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. ALGO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro