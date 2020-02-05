Prepare to save my skin, another medical transformation show

From the network that brought you Dr. Pimple Popper Y My feet are killing me comes Save my skin, the new series of medical transformation. Save my skin He goes through the pond to the private practice of Dr. Emma Craythorne.

Dr. Emma is one of the best dermatologists in England, according to TLC, and the new series will follow her while diagnosing and treating patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions. Check out Dr. Emma in action in the trailer below. Warning, even with some pixelation, the advance presents some moments that are not for those who are very apprehensive.

%MINIFYHTML6aab7a95317b1c0719ecfaf31170849611% %MINIFYHTML6aab7a95317b1c0719ecfaf31170849612%

"At TLC, the public loves our stories of unparalleled transformation, where we show some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out." Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement.