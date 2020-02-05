Prepare to save my skin, another medical transformation show

From the network that brought you Dr. Pimple Popper Y My feet are killing me comes Save my skin, the new series of medical transformation. Save my skin He goes through the pond to the private practice of Dr. Emma Craythorne.
Dr. Emma is one of the best dermatologists in England, according to TLC, and the new series will follow her while diagnosing and treating patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions. Check out Dr. Emma in action in the trailer below. Warning, even with some pixelation, the advance presents some moments that are not for those who are very apprehensive.
"At TLC, the public loves our stories of unparalleled transformation, where we show some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out." Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement.
"Dr. Emma brings an incredible humility, heart and humor to each of her cases and, more importantly, it gives back the confidence to the patients. I am very excited to join our growing list of incredible doctors in TLC, "Lee continued.
In the new series, which will be a preview on Thursday, February 20, Dr. Emma and her team at the Harley Street Clinic in London treat all kinds of conditions, from eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and rhinophyma. "However, with the determination, charm and unlimited empathy of Dr. Emma, viewers will follow each episode while using their cutting-edge office and cutting-edge dermatological treatments to transform not only the appearance of their patients, but also also their lives, "reads the description of the TLC series.
Save my skin opens on Thursday, February 20 at 11 p.m. and goes to its normal schedule on Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. in TLC.