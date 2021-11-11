Premier Reaches Market First with Revolutionary Sustainable Product

The FDA-approved, patent-pending PaperLock™ technology for paper packaging could help reduce carbon emissions because plastics originate as fossil fuels—oil, gas, and coal. If current trends continue, according to the World Economic Forum, plastics will account for 20% of oil consumption by 2050. Also, a 2019 report by the Center for International Environmental Law estimated that in the United States alone 12.5 to 13.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent are emitted per year while extracting and transporting natural gas to create feedstocks for plastics.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As world leaders discuss ways to limit global warming at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, Premier Packaging is first to market to sell and distribute a revolutionary replacement for poly products: paper packaging with all the advantages of plastic while being 100% recyclable and compostable.

By contrast, paper packaging with Paperlock™ technology originates from a renewable resource, plant fibers, and is easily recyclable. This West Michigan University-certified packaging is made entirely of paper—it contains no microplastics.

PaperLock™ allows the running of heat-seal paper bags on current vertical form, fill, and seal equipment and standard bagging equipment without the use of expensive upgrades, plastic coatings, tapes, or stickers. This technology allows paper to be sealed in the same manner as poly through the manufacturing process and can be printed up to 10 colors in flexographic and/or digital printing.

Just about anything shipped today in plastic can be shipped in PaperLock™-sealed paper, including produce, clothing, frozen food, flowers, hardware, and more.

“Paperlock™ technology and heat-sealable paper packaging will set a new standard for sustainability and recyclability in packaging worldwide,” said John Gaynor, President and Owner, the Louisville-based Premier Packaging. “Thanks to this technology, we can reduce the fossil fuels and carbon emissions associated with the making of plastics.”

“Working with Premier will give us the manufacturing and distribution capabilities to meet the growing demand for earth-friendly products from retailers and consumers,” said Mark Resch, Product Development Director, the Wisconsin-based The Paper People, which developed the technology.

Started in Louisville in 1994, Premier Packaging has grown to over 90 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil by offering custom-made packaging and shipping solutions to its clients.

