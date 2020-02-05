Premier League returns to work early in Dubai during winter break | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML710b4c0785df2c96b3c9a3965e33bd5411% %MINIFYHTML710b4c0785df2c96b3c9a3965e33bd5412%

A lot of Premier League stars, including Jesse Lingard of Manchester United and Mason Mount of Chelsea, have returned to training early in Dubai.

The Premier League is currently in the middle of their first winter break, and the 20 teams have almost two weeks off during February.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard have given free time to their players after last weekend's games, but that hasn't stopped some of them from taking training in your own hands

Lingard posted a story on his Instagram page on Tuesday showing him with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai before United's training camp, which begins on Saturday.

Solskjaer said after United's draw with Wolves on Saturday: "They (the players) will have a week or so free and we have more days (rest) because we play Chelsea on Monday."

"So we will meet on Saturday and have a good camp, working on different things."

Also on the premises are the duo of Chelsea Mount and Ross Barkley. Lampard said last week: "The players will have some free time, they will rest, we will not travel to train anywhere."

"The players will rest and I will let them be with their families, return to their countries or whatever, at their choice, and then we will return here to train and have a good portion, not a mini preseason, but there will be some hard work."

Arsenal duo Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are also at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex before the planned Arsenal training camp in Dubai.