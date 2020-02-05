Premier League darts: Wayne Mardle's predictions about the opening week in Aberdeen | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML60b9d4918825d9b7b2446db8c556c32311% %MINIFYHTML60b9d4918825d9b7b2446db8c556c32312%







Premier League Darts returns to our screens this Thursday night, live at the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. The headline clash sees Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen collide. Wayne Mardle looks at his crystal ball for the first time in 2020 …

Peter & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; Wright claimed the glory of the world championship on New Year's Day at Alexandra Palace when he defeated Van Gerwen to claim the Sid Waddell Trophy and take the mantle of the Dutch as world champion.

However, Van Gerwen will seek revenge while opening his challenge to win a fifth successive Premier League title without precedent.

The opening night will also see Scottish hero Gary Anderson return to the Premier League, while local hero John Henderson will be the Challenger, with over 8,000 noisy fans ready to fill the place in The Granite City.

Wayne runs the rule in five titanic tungsten contests, live at the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Michael Smith vs. Glen Durrant

Michael Smith will seek to improve last year's disappointing performance

I think the longer the format, the better for Smith. The Premier League offers you time to have a couple of stinkers, which you usually do, but it also gives you time to get over it. I think the leg format is very good for him. Last year, its duplication was unfortunate under pressure, but I think it will be a little better this year. You should qualify for the Play-Offs and then we'll see what happens from there.

Duzza will make his Premier League debut

Durrant is going to be a spoiler in my opinion. He won't challenge for a Play-Off position because I don't think it's dynamic enough. I don't think he hits enough 12 darts under pressure, even to break the shot or to hold. It is a bit too consistent without being spectacular.

Wayne's score prediction: Smith will win 7-4 or 7-5

Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney

Anderson returned to the Premier League after being forced to miss the competition last year due to a back injury

I have absolutely no clue with Gary. I thought that before The Masters, he will appear, he will look nervous, he will play nervous, he could win a game and then be discovered, but I was completely wrong. I have no idea and when you have no idea, it's absolutely stupid to turn against him. If Michael van Gerwen plays well and Gary plays well, they will finish first and second in the league and face each other in the final.

He is going to earn points and I already have in my mind that Durrant and Gurney will be the spoilers.

Gurney is playing well, but without playing well. He is going to earn points and I already have in my mind that Durrant and Gurney will be the spoilers this year. I see him as a really tough game player and a hard person to beat.

Wayne's score prediction: Anderson will win 7-4 or 7-5

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Wright faces Van Gerwen in a replay of the World Championship final

I think this is a great game for Michael. I have no internal knowledge, but I think I could go back to their old darts just for a couple of weeks. I don't think he thinks they are wrong. I just think his confidence is a bit low and I think he needs something familiar to get out of that routine.

This is simply amazing, isn't it? We are talking about Michael van Gerwen changing darts against Peter Wright. The irony of this. What happened here

I have no internal knowledge, but I think I could go back to their old darts just for a couple of weeks.

I really think this is a great game for him. If he defeats Peter Wright, the world is right again. The planet darts is back in its axes. Peter Wright is playing the best darts in the world right now, but that doesn't mean he is the best player in the world. That is still Michael van Gerwen and Michael will want to prove it.

This is a hard game to match. If Van Gerwen matches it, I think he will win.

1:08 A summary of all the action of the World Championship final. A summary of all the action of the World Championship final.

Wayne's score prediction: Van Gerwen will win 7-5

Nathan Aspinall vs John Henderson

The Asp is ready to make its Premier League debut in Aberdeen

Both players last year as Contenders, but let's face it, Aspinall is a better player than Henderson. I would have approached Hendo if I had been in the old place, but since it is in a new place, I think the atmosphere will be diluted a bit and that should help Aspinall.

2:38 With the start of the 2020 Premier League this Thursday in Aberdeen, who can forget John Henderson's walk accompanied by bagpipes in front of his local audience? With the start of the 2020 Premier League this Thursday in Aberdeen, who can forget John Henderson's walk accompanied by bagpipes in front of his local audience?

Aspinall is a type of real progressive player. I don't think he has the Premier League in his own way. I think he will find it difficult, but I think he has a winning start simply because he is a better player. I hope the crowd does not project its strong negativity in Aspinall because that would be a bad way to start the Premier League.

Wayne's score prediction: Aspinall will win 7-5

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Cross and Price collide in the final match of the opening night

For someone who has been brilliant in the Premier League since he played for him, which is Rob Cross, runner-up last year and semifinalist last year, I don't feel like it this year for anything. He won the Matchplay six months ago, he didn't play well in it. He won the Europeans, he didn't play well in that. He did not play well in the events in which he finally lost and did not play well in the World Cup, I think he is under pressure. I don't like your game right now.

Will Price make a number in Cross?

I think Price will make him a number. The Welshman seems reliable and I don't mean an average of tons every time. You have to play decent darts to beat him.

Wayne's score prediction: price to win 7-3

Wayne Mardle was talking to Raz Mirza of Sky Sports. View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

