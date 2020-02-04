Premier League clubs will discuss changing the deadline for the transfer date this week, says Richard Masters | Soccer news





Jarrod Bowen was a deadline signing for West Ham in January

High-level clubs will discuss this week about the possibility of delaying the deadline for the summer transfer window in late August, confirmed Premier League executive director Richard Masters.

Premier League clubs voted to advance the transfer deadline the day before the start of the season in 2018, instead of meeting the Deadline on August 31 as in previous years.

However, that move went into scrutiny as it put the Premier League teams in danger of having their players attacked by European clubs after the end of their transfer window, as no other league decided to align their transfer deadline. .

In his first interview since his permanent appointment in December, Masters said Sky sports news how Britain's exit from the European Union could affect a possible restructuring of the summer transfer window,

"We are going to have another debate this week, there is a possibility that could change," said Masters Sky Sports News.

"One of the reasons is because the immigration system is going to change and it may be that it is the last window where freedom of movement is possible, clubs can take advantage of the longer window to make sure they have taken full advantage."

"There are two options. Or do not change or move it again at the end of the month. And there is a possible alternative model that is a hybrid model where you move it, but the Premier League clubs do not exchange with each other."

"Therefore, the clubs will take an opinion and decide for themselves what they want to do later this week."

Offside calls have been subject to scrutiny in the Premier League this season

Will there be more & # 39; underarms out of play & # 39 ;?

Another topic of debate that emerged from the Premier League season is how offside calls are seen by the assistant video Referee, with some incidents in which a goal for narrower marginal decisions has been rejected.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, David McGoldrick of Sheffield United and Teemu Pukki of Norwich are just three of the players who have seen a goal voided by VAR after being declared out of play with his armpit.

Masters says the offside system is another point that the Premier League will consider for next season.

"Yes, it is. It is a point of discussion, instead of calling it under review, and we are constantly arguing with PGMOL and IFAB and see if some of these things can loosen up or whatever," he said.

"We have seen greater use of the Referee Revision Area and that is something that will also be discussed in April."

"No decisions will be made this week. We are more likely to take an opinion on these things in April, with serious discussions and what kind of VAR clubs they want next season."

The young Liverpool team beat Shrewsbury to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup

Does Klopp show a point in winter break?

Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury in its fourth round replay Wednesday night.

However, none of the first teams of the Premier League leaders participated in the meeting as they were on their scheduled winter break, and head coach Jurgen Klopp lamenting the list of congested games.

Instead, Liverpool introduced one of the youngest XIs in its history, with U23 players like Ki-Jana Hoever, Pedro Chirivella and Curtis Jones, all guided by U23 head coach Neil Critchley.

"We sympathize a lot with the managers who have to manage their squads in a packed list of matches," Masters said. "The demands of the players may be (up).

"Ultimately, Jurgen has probably had the most extraordinary season, with the Club World Cup, advancing in many competitions."

"I can understand the decision, but it is your decision. If it could be avoided, it would be better."