‘Powerful and dangerous’ Hurricane Ida on verge of landfall in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida was on the verge of making landfall in the United States on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals. Read More