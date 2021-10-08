Powercrypto Holdings to launch BTC & ETH mining in Hong Kong By Cointelegraph

A subsidiary of the blockchain software provider Powerbridge Technologies, Powercrypto Holdings, has announced the launch of a sustainable cryptocurrency mining initiative for (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in Hong Kong.
The company plans to deploy a total of 2,600 first-grade mining rigs, comprising of 600 BTC mining machines operating at a hash rate of 60 PH/s, as well as a further 2,000 ETH mining machines, which harness a hash rate power of 1,000 GH/s.
