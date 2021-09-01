Power losses stifle oil firms recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida

Article content HOUSTON — Energy companies’ efforts to get workers back to production platforms and refineries to make repairs after Hurricane Ida lashed Louisiana are being stymied by the extent of infrastructure damage from the storm, executives said. Hurricane Ida tore through the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, pushing several feet of water into coastal plants and toppling transmission towers inland. Its 150-mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds were the strongest since Laura hit the state a year ago.

Article content It forced the evacuations last week of offshore production platforms run by BP PLC, BHP Group, Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp that contribute to the 16% of U.S. production from offshore facilities. Gulf Coast refiners’ Exxon Mobil Corp, PBF Energy Inc and Royal Dutch Shell PLC halted oil processing at plants in the storm’s path, cutting about 13% of U.S. refining capacity. This week, the loss of power and mobile phone service has prevented companies from reaching workers needed to conduct damage assessments. Swamped coastal roads and wind-damaged docks also hampered securing workers and supplies, the executives said. Some areas of the state may not have power for up to six weeks. Full recovery of processing capacity will depend on how quickly outside power is restored, with some plants taking four weeks to recover.