Home Business Power lines blocking Mississippi River to be removed Friday -NOBT By Reuters

Power lines blocking Mississippi River to be removed Friday -NOBT By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. A view of Mississippi River at sunset during a blackout in the city after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Downed power lines blocking a segment of the Mississippi River since Hurricane Ida made landfdall on Sunday are expected to be removed on Friday afternoon by Entergy Corp (NYSE:), allowing for vessel traffic in the area, the New Orleans Board of Trade said.

More than 20 vessels were moving northbound on the Mississippi River on Friday after portions of the waterway reopened on Thursday. Anchorages in Louisiana between Burnside and Baton Rouge were expected to fill quickly, the NOBT said.

But a long portion of the waterway, between miles 105 and 167 remained shut to vessel traffic. Entergy’s power lines fell between miles 105 and 108. From mile 108 on, the river also remains closed due to barge recovery operations, the NOBT added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©