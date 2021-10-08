Pound set for best week vs euro in 5 months on BoE hike bets

Article content LONDON — Sterling steadied on Friday but was set for its best week in five months against the euro as interest rate hike expectations offset worries about a fuel crisis and labor shortages. In September, sterling hit a two-month low versus the euro and erased all of its strong gains versus the dollar for 2021 as Britain’s supply chains were strained by shortages of workers. But rising expectations that the Bank of England may act sooner to tackle inflation have supported sterling this week.

Article content Versus the euro, it flattened at 84.82 pence by 1440 GMT, on track for its strongest week versus the single currency since mid May. Sterling edged 0.2% higher to $1.3644 versus the dollar, after it briefly jumped to a 10-day high of $1.3661 as data showed U.S. job growth slowed sharply in September. It was set for weekly gains versus the greenback, after four consecutive weeks of losses. The central theme in markets was how central bankers react to expectations of higher inflation, ING told clients in a note. “In the UK, markets are clearly taking the view that the BoE will be forced to act much sooner than hinted at by policymakers,” ING said. Amid expectations the Bank of England is approaching its first post-pandemic interest rate hike, British two-year government bond yields hit their highest since February 2020 on Friday.