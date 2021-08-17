Pound hits 3-week low vs dollar as risk appetite weakens

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Britain’s pound hits its lowest level in three weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as weakening risk sentiment weighed on global stock markets, hitting risk-correlated currencies including the commodity-linked Australian, Canadian and Kiwi dollars. Global stock markets were in the red for a second day running as an unexpectedly weak set of Chinese economic data along with unrest in Afghanistan and other factors weighed on appetite for riskier assets. The pound hit its weakest level since July 27 at 0707 GMT, falling 0.3% on the day to $1.3787. Against the euro it was 0.3% lower at a two-week low of 85.35 pence.

Article content The market mostly overlooked positive jobs data. As Britain’s economy extended its recovery, payrolls rose by 182,000 in July to 28.9 million, data showed – 201,000 shy of the level seen before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. The Office for National Statistics also said the headline unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in the three months to June, its lowest since the three months to August 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.8%. “The pound continues to struggle despite the overall better than expected labor market data out of the UK: the unemployment rate came in a tad lower and the weekly earnings were stronger than expected, while the employment gains continued at a healthy clip in June,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.