Pound gains as traders raise rate hike forecast after BoE meeting

Article content LONDON — Sterling extended its rise on Thursday after the Bank of England said two of its policymakers had voted for an early end to pandemic-era government bond buying and markets brought forward their expectations for an interest rate rise to March. The pound was last up 0.7% at $1.3715 after trading around $1.3686 before the BoE announcement. Against the euro sterling also rallied further and was last at 85.43 pence , 0.5% stronger on the session. Britain’s two-year bond yield, the most sensitive to interest rate moves, jumped around 9 basis points to 0.37% , its highest since March 2020.

Article content The BoE, as expected, kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% and stuck to its 895 billion pound ($1.22 trillion) asset purchase target. Analysts said with the BoE flagging uncertainty around the inflation outlook and preferring to wait for more information before tightening, the meeting looked relatively dovish. But investors jumped on news that policymaker Dave Ramsden had joined Michael Saunders in voting for an early end to the central bank’s program of government bond purchases even though policymakers voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged. “The 7-2 vote is the beginning of a shift towards higher rates & boosts the chances that QE (quantitative easing) ends earlier than expected,” said Neil Jones, London-based head of FX Sales for Financial Institutions.