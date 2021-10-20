Posthaste: Will the end of COVID benefits this week ease Canada’s labour crunch? — probably not

Good Morning!

Canada’s COVID-19 benefits are set to expire on Saturday but it’s unlikely to unleash a much-needed flood of workers back into the labour market, economists say.

Some argue that income support during the pandemic has exacerbated the labour shortages we see today because people can make more money staying at home than working.

Good in theory, but in reality it didn’t work out that way for our neighbours to the south.

There, the removal of pandemic benefits did little to boost the U.S. labour force, Stephen Brown of Capital Economics wrote in a recent note. This is because there are now sectoral and geographical mismatches in the labour market. Construction companies, for example, are still looking for workers because the housing boom occurred outside of big cities, where the labour pool is smaller.

The end of CRB might help a bit with unskilled labour, but there are other factors at play, and “there is clear risk that the labour shortages get worse,” said Brown.

In July Canada’s job vacancy rate rose to 4.8%, about 240,000 more vacancies than the same period in 2019.

Most of these were in unskilled labour, with 55% of the increase in the food and accommodation sector.

But data from jobs website Indeed.ca suggest that labour shortages are more widespread than that, said Capital.

Since the pandemic Canadian job listings have risen 50% in 17 of the 39 job types, everything from cleaners to software developers.

Global data back this up, with Australia showing the biggest jump in job postings followed closely by Canada and the U.S.

Job postings in HR and software development have soared in these three countries to at least 80% above pre-pandemic levels.

The causes for the shortages of skilled and unskilled labour appear to be different, said Brown. For unskilled there is a problem with labour supply as employers struggle to rehire workers laid off during the pandemic. Employment in accommodation and food is still 180,000 lower than in February 2020, so even if the 70,000 rise in vacancies were filled it would remain below pre-pandemic levels.

The issue with skilled labour is an increase in demand. Vacancies and employment are up sharply in sectors such as finance and real estate and professional services.

So while CRB’s end may help, “there is little chance that the shortages of skilled labour will ease until immigration picks back up,” said Brown.

Another wrinkle in the labour shortage problem is vaccine mandates, he said.

“There is a clear risk that the imposition of vaccine mandates ends up being a public health success but an economic disaster if it further reduces the supply of labour,” he said.

_____________________________________________________________