Posthaste: Why this TSX market bull is not completely sold on the sizzling oil rally

Good morning!

BMO Capital Markets’ chief investment strategist Brian Belski has a well-earned reputation of being a market bull, but when it comes to Canada’s energy sector, he says he remains “market weight.”

Oil prices have broken past the US$80-per-barrel threshold in recent weeks, while the Alberta natural gas price benchmark AECO is trading above $5 per million British thermal units — levels last seen years ago.

But Belski is playing it safe.

“While supply imbalances can certainly last for an extended period, this is a significant risk and as such, we remain market weight the sector with a defensive tilt toward cash flow,” Belski said in a note last week.

The positioning may underperform the broader sector during periods of rising oil prices but will still ultimately participate in an energy rally, thereby mitigating the overall impact on portfolio performance.

“Furthermore, this strategy affords downside protection, especially after energy prices have surged in such a short period of time,” Belski noted.

The S&P/TSX Capped Energy index had surged 73.4 per cent by the end of last week year-to-date, outperforming the broader index’s 19.4 per cent climb during the period.

Belski believes there is plenty of spare oil capacity that could come on stream if high prices persist and could hurt more aggressive energy investors, although he concedes that the “risk remains to the upside for the sector.”

The BMO analyst’s defensive positioning in energy is in contrast to his overall bullish view on the TSX market, which he expects to reach 22,000 points by the end of the year, from its current level of just under 21,000 points.

Despite its recent sizzling performance, the Canadian oil industry has endured a number of crises over the past few years, including at least two structural downturns. Last year’s crushing price plunge forced companies to slash their dividends and restructure their operations, and those pressures continue to hurt their balance sheets.

Belski expects energy companies to raise dividends and buybacks before embarking on a capital spending spree.

“Despite the strong outperformance year to date, valuations have remained broadly stable as price performance has only kept pace with improving earnings and profitability,” the BMO analyst said. “Indeed, the sector remains a deep value sector, in our opinion, suggesting limited buy-in to the current commodity price rally.”

National Bank of Canada analysts Stefane Mario and Mathhieu Arseneau disagree, noting that the Canadian energy sector is one of the many reasons investors should buy S&P/TSX.

While carbon emissions are now at the heart of investment decisions, the Canadian industry has made rapid progress on the environmental, social and governance fronts, the National Bank analysts said in a note.

“At the same time, we can not ignore the fact that Canada’s geographic opportunities, geological makeup, existing infrastructure, collaboration and industry partnership position our country’s energy sector to become a world leader in carbon capture, utilization and storage,” Mario and Arseneau noted.