Posthaste: Why the ‘Great Resignation’ never really took off in Canada

Over the past year there has been a ton of reports about the Great Resignation, the Great Realization or some Aha Moment where the pandemic brought into sharp relief for Canadian workers the futility of their 9-to-5 grind and what they really wanted to do with our lives, i.e. not their current jobs.

About that theme: Turns out there was no ‘Great Resignation.’

Here are four themes you may have missed from Canada’s latest job report that was released on Friday.

1. Workers are Back

The share of the population working or searching for work, also known as the labour force participation rate, declined 0.2 percentage points to 65.3 per cent in October, as fewer youth aged 15 to 24 searched for work, which StatsCan says is a typical monthly variations observed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After dropping sharply at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s labour force participation rate has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels and was at record or near-record highs for most age groups in October.

“The recovery in Canada’s participation rate contrasts with the ‘Great Resignation’ in the United States,” StatsCan said.

“When Canadian data are adjusted to U.S. concepts, Canada’s participation rate was 65.1 per cent in September 2021, 0.3 percentage points below its February 2020 level,” StatsCan said. “In the United States, the September labour force participation rate was 1.7 percentage points below its pre-pandemic level.”

2. Staying — mostly — in their lane

Two-thirds of the unemployed who came back to work within a year returned to the same industry as their last job, according to Statistics Canada.

The industry re-employment rate—the proportion of the unemployed returning to work within 12 months who found work in the same industry as their last job—was 68.8 per cent in October, which was similar to the rates observed pre-COVID-19, StatsCan said.

However, RBC Capital Markets believes that might not be true for accommodation and food service workers, “where more workers have switched industries and won’t be available to return.”

Job vacancies stood at 156,800 in the accommodation and food services industry, in August, compared with 76,600 in the third quarter of 2019.

3 Note to Bank of Canada: Wages are rising

Scotiabank economist Derek Holt says Canada has now seen four consecutive months of wage gains of between 6.5-8.1 per cent range on a month-over-month seasonally adjusted and annualized basis.

“The year-over-year wage gain is just 2.1 per cent but was up 5.5 per cent year-on-year a year-ago and is wildly swung around by compositional shifts,” Holt noted in a report, noting that it’s in contrast to the Bank of Canada’s assessment of not seeing wage inflation. “A better way could be to look at the change in wages compared to two years ago and hence before the pandemic and that figure is 7½ per cent cumulatively, which seems like wage growth to me.”

4 Retailers are back

Retail trade saw a 72,000 job in jobs (+3.3 per cent) in October, pushing employment in the industry back to its pre-COVID level for the first time since March 2021, with full-time employment concentrated in Ontario and British Columbia.

However, jobs in accommodation and food services pulled back after rising through the summer, contracting 27,000; -or 2.6 per cent lower than the same period last year. The number of people working in the industry was similar to the level recorded 12 months earlier, but remained 17 per cent (-207,000) below its pre-pandemic level, StatsCan noted.