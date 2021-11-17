Posthaste: Why Canada’s surprise housing heat wave might just be a market head fake

October brought a surprise to real estate watchers when sales soared back to levels we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic boom.

Suddenly the cooling trends seen over the summer were gone with sales leaping 8.6% from the month before, the second-strongest October on record.

“2021 continues to surprise. Sales beat last year’s annual record by about Thanksgiving weekend, so that was always a lock, but I don’t think too many observers would have guessed the monthly trend would be moving up again heading into 2022,” said Canadian Real Estate Association senior economist Shaun Cathcart.

New listings rose 3.2% but in a supply-starved market, there were more than enough potential buyers waiting in the wings.

Too many in fact. Buyers had to dig deeper into their budgets to beat the competition, said RBC senior economist Robert Hogue. Bidding wars across the country sent the MLS Home Price Index up 2.7%, the biggest increase in seven months and just short of the 2.9% gains seen in February and March.

This was especially evident in Toronto where prices swelled 4.8% month over month and even condos kept pace with single-family home increases, said Hogue.

But Toronto wasn’t the only city to see rising prices. In North Bay home prices soared almost 5% from the month before. Cambridge prices were up 4.2%, Barrie up 3.3%, and Hamilton and Kitchener-Waterloo both saw prices climb 3%.

“The increase in home resales was widespread across local markets in the province, indicating buyer interest in smaller markets has yet to wane,” said Hogue.

The sellers’ market was alive and well in Quebec, where sales surged 7.6% and prices rose province-wide. “Sellers generally reign supreme with inventories at, or near historical lows, and loads of buyers still eager (and increasingly desperate) to land deals,” said Hogue.

Some of the western provinces saw even bigger sales gains. Winnipeg sales were up 15.1%, Edmonton, 14.8%, Saskatoon, 10.6% and Regina, 9.4%. Prices also rose in most markets, climbing 2.6% in Fraser Valley, 1.4% in Vancouver, 0.8% in Saskatoon, and 0.7% in Edmonton and Calgary.

Activity was solid but somewhat slower in Atlantic Canada, mainly because of a decline in new listings in Nova Scotia. New Brunswick though has had more sellers coming to market, perhaps enticed by some of Canada’s biggest prices increases over the past year, said Hogue.

So will this last? Not so fast, said Hogue. RBC is not convinced this uptick is a change in direction for a cooling market. More likely the increased demand was from buyers rushing to land a deal before interest rates rise.

“Our view remains that deteriorating affordability (arising from soaring prices or higher interest rates, or both) and easing pandemic restrictions will gradually cool demand over the coming year,” said Hogue.

Tight supply will keep prices up in the near-term, but by the second half of 2022 RBC expects that pressure to ease “significantly.”

However, others see sales and prices continuing to climb next year. TD economist Rishi Sondhi doesn’t think October’s market received much of a boost from rate-conscious buyers because the Bank of Canada did not communicate the probability of an earlier rate rise until the end of the month.

TD believes economic and income growth, rising population and Canadians’ pandemic store of household savings will keep sales healthy through next year. Sondi also points out that a large chunk of the population is now reaching the age of prime home-buying years.

Meanwhile, tight supply of homes, even newly built homes, should keep prices going up next year even as rates rise, TD said.

_____________________________________________________________