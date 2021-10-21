Posthaste: Sold over asking! Home sellers in these cities are getting the most over list price

Ottawa homebuyers on average are paying almost 28% more than the list price Photo by Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Sun/Postmedia Network

Good Morning!

Article content It’s no secret that Canada has some of the most unaffordable housing in North America, and by some measures the world. Vancouver now ranks as the least affordable place to live on the continent, according to an Oxford Economics ranking. Home shoppers will find this city, along with Toronto and Hamilton, more out of reach than American hot spots Las Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles. Oxford says housing affordability deteriorated in nearly all Canadian and U.S. metros in the second quarter of 2021, and in Canada at a quicker pace. Nationwide, Canadian home prices are 35% above what a median income household can afford, while in the U.S. prices nationally are 23% lower, suggesting that housing affordability remains a bigger problem here than down south.

Article content Eight out of nine Canadians cities saw affordability worsen, led by Vancouver, followed by Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton. Oxford also expects affordability to worsen more rapidly in Canada than the U.S. as mortgage rates rise. Ontario is home to some of the country’s most expensive real estate, and historically most of it has been in Toronto. But rising prices and the pandemic have pushed the housing boom further afield, with some towns and small cities seeing the biggest price gains. While bidding wars have long been common in Toronto, now properties in smaller centres are regularly attracting multiple offers, writes Penelope Graham in a new study by online realtor Zoocasa. “This often results in home selling for more than they’re listed for — often by hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Article content In the study out this morning , Zoocasa analyzed average initial list prices and final sold prices in 29 cities in Ontario for September to determine where buyers might be facing the biggest sticker shock. The results may surprise you, because it’s not pricey Toronto seeing the biggest sale prices over listing, but small to mid-sized cities where homes are initially put on the market under $1 million. Ottawa tops the list. In Canada’s capital you can expect to pay an average of 27.8% more than the list price, from $523,842 to $669,874. Property prices are more expensive in Whitby, close to Toronto, but here homes sell for 16.4% more, from a list price of $938,831 to a sale price of $1,092,945. Third highest is Windsor, with a 16.3% increase from list to sold, $389,658 to $453,210.

Article content Oshawa and Ajax, also close to Toronto, finish off the top five. In Oshawa homes sold for 14.5% more than the list price, from $732,499 to $838,897. Ajax saw a 13.3% hike from $920,323 to $1,043,006. There is a flip side to this: communities where homes are selling for less than they are listed. Zoocasa says these are generally markets known to be pricey. Caledon, a rural municipality outside of Toronto, which features big lots and luxury homes, saw the steepest discount, with the average sale price of $1,594,531 falling 42.7% below the average list price of $2,784,334, said Zoocasa’s Graham. Oakville comes next with a decline of almost 13%, from $1,718,552 list to $1,594,531 sale price. Burlington saw a fall of 8.89% in list-to-sold prices, from $1,178,422 to $1,073,628. And Milton prices dropped 8.46% from $1,221,132 to $1,073,628.

Kingston goes against the trend because homes here are cheaper, though prices have risen 21.1% over the past year because of low inventories, Zoocasa said. In September, prices dropped 9.58% from list to sold, from $684,804 to $619,199.

_____________________________________________________________ WELCOME TO THE ZUCKERVERSE? Boomerville, Zuckerverse, Timesuck. That’s just a few of the suggestions flying around social media after The Verge reported that Facebook Inc was planning to rebrand itself with a new group name that focuses on the metaverse. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, seen above testifying before U.S. lawmakers last year, has been talking a lot about the metaverse lately, a term which refers to a virtual space where people interact as avatars. Facebook said earlier this week it wants to hire 10,000 people across Europe to help build its own version of one. The Verge figures Facebook will be placed with other brands like Instagram and WhatsApp under the new group, much like Google did when it created Alphabet in 2015. The rebranding could also take some of the heat off the company which is under regulatory and legal scrutiny over how it handles user safety and hate speech, analysts said. The Verge said the name change will be announced next week, citing a source. Facebook declined to comment. Reuters/Erin Scott/File Photo

Article content Brookfield Asset Management Vice-Chair Mark Carney delivers keynote at Capitalize for Kids conference

Mary Ng, minister of small business, export promotion and international trade, will deliver remarks at the G7 trade and investment ministers meeting in London, England

Today’s Data: U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales

U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales Earnings: Rogers Communications, Precision Drilling, AT&T, Intel, Mattel _______________________________________________________



Canada's consumer price inflation surged 4.4% in September, data showed yesterday, the biggest leap in almost 20 years. (The last time we saw such a big increase was 2003). With a Bank of Canada rate decision scheduled for next week, the question of the day was what will policymakers make of it. One of the more dramatic forecasts came from Scotiabank economist Derek Holt, who after the data came out, predicted the central bank would hike rates eight times by the end of 2023, beginning in July 2022. "This isn't transitory at all," Holt said on BNN. "You can't just talk through inflation readings like this."

Today's Posthaste was written by Pamela Heaven (@pamheaven), with files from The Canadian Press, Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg.

