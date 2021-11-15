Posthaste: Restriction have been lifted — where are Canadians spending their money now?

Good morning!

The pandemic changed are consumption habits.

We Googled and searched our way to online bargains, crammed our cellphones with shopping apps and completely rejected many products, in favour of new habits, services and indulgences.

But with restrictions in most provinces being eased over the past few months, Canadians are spreading their wings again, attending hockey arenas, going to malls and even catching a movie in a closed environment that entailed us sharing space with other vaccinated strangers.

As such, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada finds Canadians in a splurging mode.

Overall spending remained elevated, tracking 20 per cent above 2019 levels as virus concerns eased, RBC said.

“Canadians continued to visit restaurants and diners even as patio season began winding down,” economists Nathan Janzen and Rannella Bily-Ochieng said in a report.

The report, which tracks its account holders’ card spending anonymously, shows Canadians are spending more on entertainment, even as money allocated to hotels and accommodation has slowed down, presumably as the summer season ends.

“Some online shopping habits have become entrenched—including for grocery purchases—despite the removal of many restrictions on bricks and mortar retail,” RBC economist noted.

Canadians’ intentions to keep their wallets open during the holidays is also the theme of a survey by Angus Reid Institute on behalf of Ownr, an RBC Venture company.

But the higher spending is partly due to rising prices and supply chain bottlenecks, according to survey published this morning. Inflation rates in Canada stands at 4.4 per cent in September, its highest level since 2003.

“Among the top concerns facing consumers as they begin planning for holiday shopping, experiencing higher prices for items was ranked number one by 41 per cent of Canadians, followed by being on a tighter budget than in previous years (18 per cent) and finding items out of stock (14 per cent),” according to the survey.

Around 52 per cent of Canadians were planning to spend more on holiday shopping compared to the previous year, as they expect higher retail prices.

“Increased transport costs as a result of global supply-chain bottlenecks are being passed on to buyers, and our survey shows that Canadians are not expecting their dollar to stretch as far this holiday season,” said Derek Hopfner, chief revenue officer at Ownr.

Canadians have also indicated a desire to return to brick and mortar stores, with 79 per cent feeling comfortable to shop in-store this season.

One reason to return to in-store shopping is due to a desire to support small local businesses which have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Most Canadians found their favourite local small business in traditional way including window shopping (59 per cent) and word of mouth (55 per cent), Ownr report noted.

“The top three reasons that some Canadians choose to do all or most of their shopping at small businesses are because they: 1) want to support the local economy and jobs, 2) know small businesses need the revenue, 3) have a preference for buying products made in Canada,” the survey noted.

A separate Shopify Inc. Black Friday/Cyber Monday survey published last week, also suggests spending is not likely to slow down. This year, respondents said they plan to spend an average of $542 over the long weekend, an increase of $61 from $481 reported in 2020.