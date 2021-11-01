Posthaste: COP26 eyes energy transition — but an even more urgent energy event will take place later this week

Good morning!

As global leaders descend on Glasgow, Scotland, to talk climate change at the COP 26 event, they may have knee-capped the convention already.

At the G20 summit — that was supposed to highlight the seriousness of climate change crisis and set the stage for a robust conversation around energy transition at the United National Climate Change Conference —, the world’s biggest oil and gas consumers issued a lukewarm final statement to limit global warming, offering few concrete commitments and angering climate activists.

“The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia and … China basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change,” U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also noted that “Canada and a number of other countries would have liked stronger language and stronger commitments on the fight against climate change than others… but we did make significant progress on recognizing 1.5 degrees is the ambition we need to share.”

These shortcomings will come in sharp relief during COP26, where countries are hoping to take measures that will make a dent in soaring global emissions.

But even as energy transition remains a critical issue, the short-term energy challenges are also mounting for the global economy, with winter set to see energy prices soar and create hardship for millions of consumers across the world. Some industry executives worry that persistently high energy costs could trigger social unrest.

The soaring energy prices have left major energy consumers with the awkward position of asking oil producers to raise output at forums largely focused on moving away from fossil fuels.

The United States and other major consumers are reportedly pressuring Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers to raise production to calm prices that have climbed above US$83 per barrel.

“I do think that the idea that Russia and Saudi Arabia and other major producers are not going to pump more oil so people can have gasoline to get to and from work, for example, is not, is not, right,” Biden told journalists Sunday at a news conference in Rome following the Group of 20 leaders summit, just before he flew to Glasgow to attend the event.

As such, while many focused on climate change will be hobnobbing in Glasgow, energy observers will be eyeing the November 4 virtual meet between OPEC, Russia and their allies, together called OPEC+.

Analysts expect the group to stick to a plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in December.

Oil prices surged 11 per cent in October alone, but OPEC+ remains cautious as the group does not see clear skies ahead for the market, and are reluctant to flood the market, fearing yet another price plunge.

“We don’t take things for granted, we still have COVID,” Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and de facto leader of the OPEC+ group of major oil exporters, said last week.



“We are not yet out of the woods,” he said. “We need to be careful. The crisis is contained but is not necessarily over.”

A key question is whether the heat from Washington will be sufficient to

incentivize the Saudi leadership to open the taps to cool off prices, noted Helima Croft, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, but notes there is lack of conviction in markets.

“While crude oil prices have run white-hot over the past several months, sentiment among certain corners of the oil investor community have turned more cautious,” Croft said in a note last week.