Posthaste: Canadians’ mood sours amid lousy economic recovery

Good morning!

The federal election is coming to a close and by many accounts it has been a fractious, unpleasant and, at times, downright ugly.

Perhaps, the politicians have been tapping the general mood all along.

The MacDonald Laurier Institute says Canada has fared the worst among 15 peer countries in the Economic Misery component of its latest COVID Misery Index.

“As Canada votes Monday in an election that will be pivotal for a return to health and prosperity for Canadians, MLI’s work shows higher spending has not proven the solution to COVID’s challenges; the major political parties, however, do not seem to have got the memo,” MLI said in its report Friday. “All of them propose even higher levels of spending and debt.”

The survey compares 15 peer nations by capturing the effects on human health (Disease Misery), the efficiency of governments’ responses (Response Misery) and the economic costs associated with each country’s approaches (Economic Misery). Canada remains in 9th place out of 15 peer countries, scoring a C+ overall.

“Canada maintains an F grade on the economic impact of the pandemic, worst of all peer countries,” the MLI said. “While we are still awaiting figures to compare all countries on measures for GDP growth and public debt, updated figures on unemployment have again lowered Canada’s ranking. Only the U.S. has had a more persistent increase in unemployment; however, they started from a much lower rate.”

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a measure of sentiment based on household polling, fell 1 point to 61.6 last week, bringing it to the lowest level since March. The index is down 3.5 points over the past three weeks, and almost five points since hitting a record high in July.

It’s also true that Canadians in many provinces are not feeling optimistic right now due to the resurgent virus. Alberta’s utter bungling of the COVID-19 response has plunged the province back into a state of emergency; while news from Saskatchewan is also not promising.

In addition, housing affordability and soaring prices are also affecting the sentiment of many Canadians.

Last week, Fitch Ratings also cut Canada’s GDP growth forecast to 5 per cent, from 6.6 per cent earlier, as global supply shortages impede recovery.

But it will be wrong to paint a completely grim picture of the Canadian economy or overstate the extent of its fiscal woes. Europe is facing critical energy shortages, while emerging markets are also contending with slow growth and a persistent health crisis. Meanwhile, the U.S. is heading for a political deadlock and uneven growth.

Canada’s vaccination rates are among the best in the world, while improvements in the labour market are likely to support consumer spending. Employment has surged by 2.83 million since April 2020 to near pre-pandemic levels, while labour participation has also virtually returned to December 2019 level, Fitch Ratings noted.

Still, there is a long way to go before a recovery can took root. Even before the latest COVID-19 flare-up out west, Oxford Economics’s Canada Recovery Tracker was trending lower in August, with seven subcomponents falling.

“The sentiment index tumbled 2.8ppts as weaker consumer confidence was accompanied by cooler durable goods and housing interest,” wrote Tony Stillo, direct of Canada economics at Oxford. “The Delta variant continues to represent a serious risk to the outlook, but high vaccination rates should keep hospitalizations in check.”