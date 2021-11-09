Post Malone To Perform In Place Of Travis Scott At Day N Vegas Festival Amid Astroworld Fest Tragedy

Roommates, the tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest has impacted the families and loved ones who are grieving, as well as other fans who attended the third-annual festival. While Travis deals with the backlash of lawsuits and public scrutiny, it looks like he won’t be attending any festivals in the near future.

Travis was set to close out the Day N Vegas festival this weekend, which has changed since news broke of the eight fatalities that occurred at Astroworld Fest. In an Instagram post, Day N Vegas announced Travis will no longer be performing, with the “safety and security of all attending” in mind. Shortly after, it was announced Post Malone will be performing in his place.

“Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas,” a statement on the festival’s official Instagram account read. “The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021)

As we previously reported, witness accounts at Astroworld Fest recall multiple fatalities during Travis’ performance. Footage from the festival shows conflicting details regarding how things went down, as festival goers begged for the show to stop after fans began to pass out. Video of Travis stopping the show at one point to get help for a fan has also surfaced.

Nevertheless, Travis Scott, Drake, and multiple members of the Kardashian family have spoken out about the tragedy, and Travis has even offered to cover the funeral expenses for the lives that were lost. Travis has is also reportedly offering free mental health services for concert goers who were impacted by the tragic events.

Reports also noted Travis plans to issue refunds to all fans who attended.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Post Malone To Perform In Place Of Travis Scott At Day N Vegas Festival Amid Astroworld Fest Tragedy appeared first on The Shade Room.