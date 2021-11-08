Post-BOE unwind of bullish positioning keeps pressure on pound

Article content LONDON — The pound held on Monday near five-week lows touched last week against the dollar and euro, pressured by ebbing rate hike bets and a possible British confrontation with the European Union over post-Brexit Northern Ireland trading arrangements. Markets are now pricing an interest rate rise at the Bank of England’s December meeting but uncertainty remains high, after they were wrong-footed last week by policymakers who kept rates on hold at 0.1%. Prior to the BoE meeting, markets had priced two rate hikes by year-end.

Article content The on-hold decision sent sterling to its biggest weekly loss against the dollar since August at almost 1.5% while against the euro it fell the most since April. The decision will have left many speculators licking their wounds; data for the week to last Tuesday showed $1.3 billion worth of bullish pound positions had built up ahead of the BoE meeting. The data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows a swing from a net “short” a month ago as the BoE seemed to guide rate expectations higher. Sarah Hewin, senior economist at Standard Chartered, said that while the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and the BoE had all been more dovish than anticipated, “the policy stance of the ECB and Fed had been clearly signaled and signposted.