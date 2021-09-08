Positive Industry Tailwinds Likely to Take ChargePoint Higher By TipRanks

© Reuters. Positive Industry Tailwinds Likely to Take ChargePoint Higher



ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), an EV infrastructure company, has spent much of the past month hovering between $20 to $25 a share.

It’s worth noting that ChargePoint stock has corrected from all-time highs of $49.48, reached in December. The stock seems attractive below $25, and I am bullish considering its industry tailwinds. (See CHPT stock charts on TipRanks)

Charging Infrastructure Critical for EV Adoption

It seems that EV growth is at an inflection point globally. President Joe Biden has aimed to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric. Similarly, the European Union has a target of at least 30 million electric cars by 2030.

It’s impossible to achieve this target without proper EV charging infrastructure. A key focus of Biden’s infrastructure bill was the ramp-up of charging infrastructure in the United States.

According to AlixPartners, an investment of $300 billion is needed to the global charging network by 2030 to accommodate the aforementioned goals. For the United States, the potential investment is around $50 billion.

Clearly, this is bullish for EV charging infrastructure providers. If the investment target is achieved, EV charging companies are positioned for sustained growth in the next decade.

ChargePoint seems to be among the companies that’s well positioned to benefit from positive industry tailwinds.

Revenue to Accelerate Further for ChargePoint

ChargePoint is still at an early growth stage. However, the company is delivering incremental growth.

For Q2 2022, ChargePoint reported revenue of $56.1 million, a 61% year-over-year increase. There are two important points to note in terms of the growth trajectory.

First and foremost, ChargePoint already has a leading market share in North America. As well, the company has been expanding its presence in Europe. With presence in two big markets, the company seems positioned for high growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the company derives revenue primarily from network charging systems, and subscriptions. The revenue from subscriptions has been gradually trending higher. As the company’s charging infrastructure network expands, subscription revenue growth is likely to have a positive impact on EBITDA margins.

Cash Burn Unlikely to Be a Concern

It’s worth noting that as of July 2021, ChargePoint reported cash and equivalents of $618 million. Therefore, there is ample financial flexibility to pursue aggressive growth.

ChargePoint has also been pursuing acquisition-driven growth. In July 2021, the company acquired an e-mobility provider with a leading European charging software platform. This will help the company make further inroads in the European markets.

Amid these positives, ChargePoint reported a loss from operations of $120.9 million for the first half of 2021. On a year-over-year basis, cash burn has accelerated. A key factor is higher research and development expenses, coupled with higher marketing expenses.

For a high-growth company, cash burn is unlikely to be a concern. With operating leverage acceleration in the coming years, margins will improve.

It is worth noting, however, that ChargePoint might need to dilute equity in the foreseeable future. With multi-year industry tailwinds, financing growth will be relatively easy.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, CHPT stock comes in as a Moderate Buy, with seven Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months.

The average ChargePoint price target is $34.75 per share, implying 53.9% upside potential from current levels.

Concluding Views

The EV industry seems poised for sustained growth over the next decade. Proper charging network infrastructure will serve as a catalyst for this growth.

ChargePoint already has a leadership position in the United States, and is pursuing aggressive expansion in Europe.

CHPT stock therefore seems attractive at current levels. If the growth momentum sustains for the company, the stock is likely to witness a renewed rally.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.