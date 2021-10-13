Positive Exploration Results at Perseus’s Yaouré Mine

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling to define underground resources at CMA Lode commenced in July 2021 and is ongoing at the date of the report to which this table refers. Drilling completed in the period to 28 September comprises: 2,482 metres of RC drilling and 6,476.7 metres of core drilling in 34 completed pre-collared diamond core holes. 3,426 metres of RC drilling in 47 pre-collars drilled ahead of core drilling. RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals and logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying. Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm Ø) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm Ø) or NQ (47.6mm Ø) core in fresh rock.



Drilling

Core in fresh rock was oriented using a MAGSHOT II (Wellforce) and an ORISHOT II (Reflex) device.

Drill sample

recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. RC drill samples were logged visually for sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. Preliminary evaluation indicates that RC sample recoveries have been satisfactory. There were no wet samples logged in the CMA UG RC pre-collar holes. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average approximately 85% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock. The Competent Person considers that there are presently insufficient data available to permit a meaningful examination of potential relationships between sample recovery and gold grade.

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geological logs are available for the entire lengths of all drill holes. The logging is qualitative in nature. Sieved samples of RC chips from each metre of drilling were logged for colour, rock type, alteration type and intensity, vein quartz content, sulphide mineralisation, weathering and oxidation. The chips are stored in plastic chip trays and the trays photographed. Diamond drill core was logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics. Geological logging included colour, lithology, weathering, oxidation, vein type and vein volume percentage, sulphide species and their estimated percentage, alteration and alteration intensity. Structural logging included fault, fold, cleavage and joint orientation, lithological contacts and vein orientations. Drill core was photographed prior to cutting.

Sub-

sampling

techniques

and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. RC drill samples were collected at drill sites over one metre intervals and manually split using multi-stage riffle splitters to produce assay sub-samples averaging around 3kg. All RC holes have been assayed in entirety. RC samples from pre-collars where mineralisation is not expected were normally composited to 4m intervals for assaying. In weathered materials, diamond core was halved using spatulas or knives. In fresh rock, core was sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half sent for assaying and the other half stored in core trays for reference. Samples were normally taken at 1 metre intervals. For CMA underground resource definition holes, only core intervals with visible alteration and mineralisation plus approximately 10m up- and down-hole were sampled. For exploration drill holes, all diamond drill core has been assayed. All sample preparation has been undertaken at Perseus’s Yaouré sample preparation facility operated and supervised by Perseus personnel. Preparation of core and RC samples followed a standard path of drying at 105 degrees C for at least 12 hours, crushing the entire sample to 85% passing -2mm and grinding a 1.5kg split to 85% passing 75 microns. 300g pulp subsamples are selected by multiple scoop passes. Quality control measures adopted to confirm the representivity of samples from RC and diamond drilling include: Field re-splits of RC samples at an average frequency of around one duplicate per 20 primary samples respectively.

Submission of coarse blanks at an average of around 1 blank per 20 primary samples

Use of quartz wash between every sample in crushing and pulverising equipment

Screening of approximately 1:20 pulp samples to check grind size Sample preparation techniques are considered appropriate to the style of mineralisation. Available information indicates that sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of

assay data

and

laboratory

tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. All RC and diamond core samples have been assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS determination by Intertek Testing Services Ghana at their Tarkwa assay laboratory or by Bureau Veritas at their Abidjan laboratory. The technique is considered a total extraction technique. Quality control procedures include submission of coarse blanks (1:20) and certified reference standards (1:20). The available information indicates that the assaying of RC and core samples is free from any significant biases and is of acceptable accuracy.

Verification of sampling

and

assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Numerous significant mineralised intersections have been checked against visual alteration and sulphide mineralisation in drill chips and core. None of the holes in the report to which this table relates have been deliberately twinned. Geology, structure and geotechnical logs are paper based. Sample intervals are recorded in pre-numbered sample ticket books. All logging, sample interval and survey data are manually entered to digital form on site and stored in an acQuire relational database. Data exports are normally in the form of MS Access files. Data verification procedures include automated checks to: prevent repetition of sample numbers

prevent overlap of from-to intervals in logging and sample interval data

ensure that total hole depths in collar, assay and geology tables match

ensure that drill collar coordinates are within the project’s geographic limits Down-hole survey data are examined for large deviations in dip or azimuth that may represent erroneous data or data entry errors and corrected on a case-by-case basis including estimates of dips and azimuths where the original data appear to be in error. Additional data checks include viewing drill hole traces, geological logging and assays in plan and section views.

Location of

data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill hole collars have been surveyed by qualified mine surveyors using differential GPS equipment with coordinates recorded in UTM grid, WGS84 Zone 30N datum. All RC and diamond core holes have been surveyed at 12m depth and at approximately 30m down-hole increments using digital compass instruments. A topographic surface has been established by a LiDAR survey conducted in 2017. The topographic surface is reliable to +/- 0.2m. Topographic control is adequate for the current work being undertaken at Yaouré.

Data

spacing

and

distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. The CMA Lode is delineated by regular drilling at 50mN x 25mE spaced holes to between 150 and 200 metres below natural surface. Partial coverage at 50mN x 50mE spacing extends to between 200 and 275 metres below surface. Holes have generally been drilled dipping at -55 to -75 degrees toward 270 degrees (UTM grid) azimuth.

Orientation

of data in

relation to

geological

structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drill holes are oriented approximately orthogonal to the dip and strike of the CMA Lode. Drill intercept lengths closely approximate true widths of mineralisation. The relationship between drill intercept lengths and true widths of mineralisation in the CMA East Seismic Target area is not known at the time of this report.

Sample

security The measures taken to ensure sample security. RC and core samples were delivered to the secure core yard compound at Yaouré mine by Perseus personnel. RC field sample splits and samples of half diamond core were placed in numbered bags and those bags, in turn, placed into polywoven sacks that were closed with plastic cable ties prior to transport to the Yaouré sample preparation facility by Perseus personnel. Security guards were employed at drilling sites, the core yard compound and the sample preparation facility on a 24 hour per day basis. Results of field duplicates along with the general consistency of assay results between neighbouring drill holes and drilling methods provide confidence in the general reliability of the assay data.