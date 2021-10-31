Portugal’s president to address nation this week as snap election looms

Article content

LISBON — Portugal’s president said on Sunday he would address the nation this week on the country’s political crisis and is likely to announce his decision to dissolve parliament, triggering an election two years ahead of schedule.

Parliament threw out the minority Socialist government’s draft state budget for 2022 last week and while the rejection of the bill does not necessarily imply an election, the president warned he would have no option but to call it.

The budget rejection ends six years of relative political stability under current Prime Minister Antonio Costa.