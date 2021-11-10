Portugal Passes New Labor Law Making It Illegal For Your Boss To Text You After Work

Portugal is not playing about that work/life balance. The Portuguese parliament has passed new labor laws including making it illegal for employers to contact their employees who are off the clock.

Employers could face penalties for contacting employees outside work hours, according to the new laws. The legislation is intended to support remote workers.

Under the new rules, employers could be penalised for contacting employees after work and will be forced to pay for increased expenses as a result of working from home – such as gas and electricity bills, according to @vicenews.

There will be more rules coming down the pipeline to help work from home employees, such as banning employers from monitoring their workers at home and ensuring workers must meet with their boss every two months to stop isolation.

Despite these victories, there were some labor laws that didn’t make the cut.

The so-called “Right to Disconnect” – a law giving workers the ability to switch off work devices – was not voted through by lawmakers.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated,” Portugal’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho said during the Web Summit tech conference last week in Lisbon.

“Telework can be a ‘game changer’ if we profit from the advantages and reduce the disadvantages.”

She continued, “We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live in, we want to attract them to Portugal.”

Would you be here for similar laws being adopted in America or your home country? Let us know!

