Portland Woman Creates PowerPoint Presentation To Reveal To Her Parents That She’s A Stripper

#Roommates, you may remember back when you were in college and the need to use PowerPoint presentations for detailed assignments was the thing to do! Well, one young woman from Portland, Oregon decided to create one for a very different reason. After gathering her parents together, the woman set up a full PowerPoint presentation to reveal to her parents her secret occupation…that she works as a stripper.

@NYPost reports, courtesy of a now-viral TikTok clip, a woman named Lex from Portland, Oregon decided to break the news to her parents that stripping is her chosen occupation, by creating an entire PowerPoint presentation to explain. She began by telling her parents, “Today I reveal to you a secret. Any guesses you have, you will be wrong. I’m telling you simply because I want the people I love and trust the most to know what’s going on in my life and to have the joy of sharing my journey with you.”

Just before she spilled the secret (with accompanying visual slides) Lex attempted to ease her parents’ concern by assuring them that “What this secret does mean: I’m talented, I’m cool, I’m powerful. What this secret does not mean: I’m pregnant or in danger.” As soon as she was done filling them in about her safety, she blurted out “I’m a stripper! As in I pole dance at a strip club and I love it!”

Perhaps sensing that her parents were about to grill her about why she would choose to be a stripper, Lex explained that self-expression was one of the major factors. “First, you might be thinking, ‘Why? What’s the point?’ Well, it’s a sex-positive environment and I can express myself safely. It’s a performance… theatrics if you will.”

She continued adding, “How am I staying safe? Well you see, there’s full anonymity in this club environment. [The] culture of strip clubs in Portland is very much sex-positive and very safe.”

In response, her mother told Lex “I really appreciate you being forthright and sharing your life with us, and I’m glad you are powerful.”

The video was captured and uploaded by her sister Sami.

