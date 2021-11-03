Portal and Ankr Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost DeFi Adoption By DailyCoin

Portal and Ankr Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost DeFi Adoption



Portal, a true cross-chain DEX that makes atomic swaps between and other digital assets fast, secure, and private, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the blockchain infrastructure platform Ankr.

Both Portal and Ankr believe in connecting users, developers, and enterprises to a self-sovereign and censorship-resistant trade & communication. Since they have both been paving the way for an open financial Internet of the future, it was only a matter of time before they joined hands.

Ankr’s CEO Chandler Song (and Bounce Token co-founder) personally invested in Portal. Teammates joining him are COO Ryan Fang and former head of Crypto Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Gaurav Budhrani. The investment and partnership comes on the heels of Portal’s recently announced $8.5M raise from Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures, ArringtonXRP Capital, OKEx, others.

Ankr plans to run a facilitation node to provide ongoing liquidity for atomic swaps between ANKR and other assets on Portal DEX. Portal plans to make ANKR’s token available on Portal.

Portal’s Layer 2 and Layer 3 technology simplifies building censorship-resistant communications, media and one-click execution of cross-chain swaps on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. Portal facilitates the private, off-chain execution of “smart contracts” for asset issuance, swaps, staking, liquidity, derivatives, and more, all peer-to-peer, without third-party custody or control.

CEO Song said,

“Portal brings a highly differentiated and much awaited capability of DeFi on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. Ankr is really excited to partner with the Portal team in furthering our combined mission to promote applications of Web 3.0 technologies.”

Ankr’s platform combines node infrastructure, staking, and DeFi to make developing new projects and monetizing crypto assets easy for participants. It provides one-click API solutions for developers to build Web3 products on more than a dozen blockchains and Layer 2 protocols.

Continue reading on DailyCoin