Port Hope Parks & Recreation Workers Join CUPE

OTTAWA, Ontario — Parks and Recreation workers at the Municipality of Port Hope voted almost unanimously on Friday to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

They join workers in Port Hope’s water and wastewater department and at the municipal library, who are already members of CUPE 749.

“It can be challenging for the needs of outside workers to become priorities in the town hall, and Port Hope’s parks & rec workers now have a stronger, safer way of raising issues with their employer,” said Daniela Scarpelli, a CUPE representative who is involved in the organizing drive. “As of today they have new rights and we can work together to build a better, safer workplace.”

CUPE is the union in Canada, representing more than 700,000 workers in education, healthcare, municipalities, social services, universities, transportation and communications.

Craig Saunders, CUPE Communications 416-576-7316 csaunders@cupe.ca

