Porsha Williams was not surprised Andy Cohen revealed that he was about to let RHOA go – Here's why!

The head of Bravo revealed that Porsha Williams was almost fired after her first season at Real Housewives of Atlanta and, as a result, was not surprised when Andy Cohen revealed that detail. Apparently, Porsha's "slow story,quot; has something to do with it, so she definitely understands!

Cohen let the world know not long ago that, in 2012, after Porsha's first season at RHOA, they almost released her!

Upon hearing this, a source says he was not surprised.

After all, the show needed more drama to do it right.

While at The Jenny McCarthy Show, where he was interviewed, Cohen shared this detail and many fans were surprised.

After all, Porsha is now a big part of the series and they just can't imagine RHOA without her!

But it seems that the same cannot be said of Porsha herself who apparently almost expected it.

The source shared through HollywoodLife that Ors Porsha knew at the time that he was potentially in the hash because there was a lot of talk about his story being slow and not as dramatic as the other ladies. He had trouble adjusting and felt it was because he was new. "

“ Because of husband Kordell (Stewart), she knew she was not the most popular housewife and at that time, she was competing with Kenya Moore, who was also in her first season and came as a fan favorite with guns on and That alone was not Porsha.

Of course, things changed and it wasn't long since he managed to impress Andy in the show's episode of the show, which also took place a day after his divorce.

For more information on what changed your mind and blew your mind, click here!

It is safe to say that Porsha has proven its worth over the years, so there is no more danger of being fired.



